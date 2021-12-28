Consumer panel directs elevator firm to compensate Bengaluru club for delay in installing lift

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission has directed Jet Elevators Private Limited to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 and litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to Sadashivanagar Club for an inordinate delay in commissioning of a lift.

Partly allowing the complaint filed by the Club, the Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed the Jet Elevators Private Limited to complete the erection, installation and commissioning of lift and obtain license for commencement of the lift.

The Commission comprising president KS Bilagi and member V Anuradha said that the complainant should pay Rs 1,45,030 to the firm on the date of completion of the lift.

The Commission said that Sadashivanagar Club has spent a major amount out of Rs 6 lakh and is liable to pay balance amount of Rs 1,45,030. Under such circumstances, the complainant is not entitled for interest on Rs 4,54,970 from the date of payment of till realisation. However, the complainant is entitled to direction against the firm to complete the erection, installation and commissioning of lift and production of license for commencement of the lift operation. There is a deficiency of service on the part of the firm, the Commission said.

According to the order, Sadashivanagar Club and Jet Elevators Private Limited entered into an agreement dated October 11, 2012 for installation of a lift in the club, which agreed to pay Rs 6 lakh in three installments. As per the agreement, Rs 2 lakh to be paid as advance and Rs 2 lakh on arrival of material and remaining amount of Rs 2 lakh to be paid on completion of satisfactory installation.

Even though the complainant made a payment of Rs 4,54,970, the firm failed to complete the work before April 2014, as per the assurance. Hence, the Club approached the Commission against the firm.

In counter, Jet Elevators Private Limited alleged that the complainant failed to pay the balance amount of Rs 1.50 lakh even though work has been completed and the complainant started giving evasive answers stating that balance would be paid on completion of the work and on obtaining the license. However, it has failed to provide documents to prove the allegations.