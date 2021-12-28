STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Consumer panel directs elevator firm to compensate Bengaluru club for delay in installing lift

According to the order, Sadashivanagar Club and Jet Elevators Private Limited entered into an agreement for installation of a lift in the Club, which agreed to pay Rs 6 lakh in three installments

Published: 28th December 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Justice

Image used for representational purposes

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission has directed Jet Elevators Private Limited to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 and litigation cost of Rs 10,000 to Sadashivanagar Club for an inordinate delay in commissioning of a lift.

Partly allowing the complaint filed by the Club, the Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed the Jet Elevators Private Limited to complete the erection, installation and commissioning of lift and obtain license for commencement of the lift.

The Commission comprising president KS Bilagi and member V Anuradha said that the complainant should pay Rs 1,45,030 to the firm on the date of completion of the lift.   

The Commission said that Sadashivanagar Club has spent a major amount out of Rs 6 lakh and is liable to pay balance amount of Rs 1,45,030. Under such circumstances, the complainant is not entitled for interest on Rs 4,54,970 from the date of payment of till realisation. However, the complainant is entitled to direction against the firm to complete the erection, installation and commissioning of lift and production of license for commencement of the lift operation. There is a deficiency of service on the part of the firm, the Commission said.

According to the order, Sadashivanagar Club and Jet Elevators Private Limited entered into an agreement dated October 11, 2012 for installation of a lift in the club, which agreed to pay Rs 6 lakh in three installments. As per the agreement, Rs 2 lakh to be paid as advance and Rs 2 lakh on arrival of material and remaining amount of Rs 2 lakh to be paid on completion of satisfactory installation.

Even though the complainant made a payment of Rs 4,54,970, the firm failed to complete the work before April 2014, as per the assurance. Hence, the Club approached the Commission against the firm.

In counter, Jet Elevators Private Limited alleged that the complainant failed to pay the balance amount of Rs 1.50 lakh even though work has been completed and the complainant started giving evasive answers stating that balance would be paid on completion of the work and on obtaining the license. However, it has failed to provide documents to prove the allegations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Sadashivanagar Club
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp