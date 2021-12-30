STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

ITI workers protest for dues, invoke Kuvempu

On day 29 of their protest, employees of Indian Telephone Industries Ltd (ITI) celebrated Kuvempu Jayanti outside the factory gates as they were continued to be barred from the premises.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Workers on the 29th day of their protest outside the ITI premises

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On day 29 of their protest, employees of Indian Telephone Industries Ltd (ITI) celebrated Kuvempu Jayanti outside the factory gates as they were continued to be barred from the premises.
Writer and activist Du Saraswathi and Samakaaleena Samajika Samskrutika Vedike president Dr BR Manjunath were present at the protest along with members of other unions, who have shown solidarity with ITI employees.

The workers celebrated Kuvempu Jayanti, focusing on the writer’s concept of ‘Vishwa Manava’ or Universal Man. After months of pending payments as well as other issues, workers had formed a union and were allegedly singled out and barred from entering the premises on Dec 1. 

ITI union representatives alleged that action was taken as their contracts expired. But the employees were not given any notice nor were they aware that they were working under contract, though many had been employed with the company for the nearly 35 years. 

No solution was found till now. “Though the labour commissioner has asked the management to take the workers back, the company refuses. They said that we are part of a new contract and we should register through some portal. But the registration costs around Rs 600 per worker,” said Hemanth Kumar, one of the leaders at the protest. The new contract being offered by the company states that workers should not demand their back-pay or any other pay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp