Lessons for life  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:

Musthafa PC, CEO and co-founder, iD Fresh

The year 2021 has been a year full of new learnings and reflections for me. While we continue to navigate the new normal, two of the biggest takeaways were - whatever be the challenges, always be honest and transparent with people you work with. In fact, an entrepreneur is successful only if his customers bestow that trust on him. I also believe that the joy of giving is unmatched and cannot be replaced by anything else. The more you give the more you reap the benefits of it in life.

Kubbra Sait, actor

Finding gratitude and joy in the little things of life have been the takeaways of this year. There have been moments when I’ve taken life and myself way too seriously. In the new year, I’ll be more aware of those and I’ll live a little more in the moment.

Prasidh Krishna, cricketer

This year is definitely special as I made my international debut in March. However, it was yet another year ridden with the pandemic and everybody went through a bad patch. Personally, I made sure I was disciplined, had resilience and kept at practising cricket. Despite the various odds the pandemic put up, I learnt that there is still hope, with many businesses doing well and bouncing back. My addition to the Test squad against England after the second wave, made me realise there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Alicia Souza, illustrator and entrepreneur

This year has just been about preparing ourselves for the unexpected. There were many great and not-so-great things – some unpredictable bits too. I loved that I got to meet a tonne of people, friends and family, and hear about their new opportunities in terms of work or life changes. The least favourite definitely has to be news of the new virus variant. But I can’t complain too much, it’s been a good year.

Manu Chandra, chef

This year, I realised that freedom tastes better once it is actually tasted. It’s been a stressful year but also liberating at the same time. Making time for myself was the most important lesson for me.

Madhu Chandan, founder, Organic Mandya

2021 gave me more time to spend on farming. I got a first-hand idea of the struggles that farmers, cab drivers, migrants went through with the second wave of the pandemic, as I work with them closely. But I saw them bouncing back and the hope that has given me, is my biggest takeaway of 2021.

Manasi Prasad, director, Indian Music Experience Museum

The year taught me to appreciate the small joys of life so that we can end it with a sense of gratitude. While 2020 was a year of confusion, 2021 turned out to be a year of reflection. It taught us to prioritise what’s important, not resist change, and accept things the way they are.

Meghana Raj, actor

The year 2021 has taught me a lot, just like 2020 did. The first half of the year was quite difficult for me and my family. The year has taught me to live in the moment. The future can be very fragile. I have also learnt to honour the past. The past is our teacher and it mentors how we look at the future. 2020 had changed me as a person but 2021 helped me make peace with myself.

Samyukta Hornad, actor

What I learnt this year is that you can’t control everything. You have to wake up, try to be in a good mood and not let your anxiety get the better of you.