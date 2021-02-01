STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Closed North Runway of Bengaluru Airport to begin operations by March-end

Another major upgradation is that two additional entry taxiways would be provided here, the spokesperson said.

Published: 01st February 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A spicejet flight from Mumbai landing at the South Runway.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The closed North Runway of  Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to begin flight operations by March-end,  said the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited. However, this Runway will not be CATIIIB compliant.
 
The runway was shut on June 22, 2020 to carry out rehabilitation and upgradation works. Responding to queries from TNIE, a spokesperson said, "Our endeavour is to operationalise the North Runway by end of March 2021."

Elaborating on the works carried out here, the spokesperson said, "Rehabilitation of runway and Taxiway with new asphalt top layer along with the strengthening of the surface is being done. Provision of LED Runway Centre Line & Runway edge lights is also being undertaken."

Another major upgradation is that two additional entry taxiways would be provided here, the spokesperson said. Additional Transmissometers (Runway Visual Range equipment) were also being installed at North Runway.

Meanwhile, the South Runway became operational on December 6, 2019, and was declared CAT-III compliant on December 31, 2020, making it first in South India to have this distinction. On January 21, 2021, the South Runway had its first landing under CATIIIB conditions (low visibility conditions). 

Asked if the North Runway would be CAT-III compliant, the spokesperson ruled it out. "The North Runway will not be CAT III compliant. The South Runway is CAT -IIIB compliant and this infrastructure is adequate for the low-visibility weather conditions at Bengaluru airport," she said.

However, due to the provision of runway centre lights and taxiway centre lights, the North Runway will be able to accommodate Low Visibility Takeoff up to Runway Visual Range of upto 125 metres."

Both landing and take-off will be permitted in the new runway. Approval from aviation regulator, Director General of Civil Aviation needs to be sought to commence operations.

Asked if any measures were taken to improve the poor patronage at the Airport Halt station, the spokesperson said, "BIAL is working with the relevant authorities to align train timings and associated facilities to suit the shifts at the Airport, enabling employees to use the train services." It would also be beneficial for air passengers who would be able to use the train services, especially during peak hours.

