Water supply to be affected in Bengaluru on February 5. Here's a full list of areas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water supply in several parts of North and West Bengaluru will be severely disrupted on Friday (February 5).

This is due to an emergency stoppage of pumping of water on Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm to set right a major leakage that occurred in the main transmission line at T.K Halli, from where water is pumped to Bengaluru.

An official release said the following areas in the West and North of Bengaluru will be affected: RR Nagar, Nandini Layout, Rajajinagar, Nagarabhavi, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, Chandra Layout, Kengeri, Banaswadi and entire North Division, Anjanapura and surrounding areas, Jambu Savaari Dinne, Kothnur Dinne, Kodichikkanahalli, Bommanahalli, Kudlu, Hongasandra, Mangammanapalya, Marathahalli, Hoodi, A Narayanapura, B Narayanapura, KR Puram, Ramamurthy nagar, Whitefeld, CV Raman Nagar, Old Airport Road, HRBR Layout, HBR Layout, OMBR Layout, Ramaiah Layout, Banaswadi and surrounding areas. All these areas are served water through the Cauvery IVth Stage, Phase-2 water project.

Engineer-in-Chief, BWSSB, B M Somashekhar told The New Indian Express, "The impact on water supply will be felt right from midnight on Thursday to most of Friday. Water pumped from T K Halli is stored in Ground Level Reservoirs in Bengaluru and distributed the following day. Due to stoppage of pumping today, the GLRs are empty. We have set right the leakage and pumping has resumed now but the reservoirs need to fill up first. Everything will be normal ïn these areas on Saturday.

BWSSB had already announced a scheduled water shutdown on Saturday (Feb 6) in many parts of the City.