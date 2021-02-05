Tales trees tell: Take heritage walk in Cubbon Park on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did you know there are heritage trees in the heart of the city and are well protected? Do you know who planted them and how many there are? Answers to some such questions and more will be known at the heritage tree walk at Cubbon Park on Saturday. The Horticulture Department and Heritage Beku have partnered for the first time to organise the heritage walk in Cubbon Park -- titled Memories with Giant Trees, Come Walk with us, Meet the Silent Giants.

Kavya Chandra, founder of A Green Ventures and curator of the walk, said it will start on February 6 and the aim is to hold one such walk every month. Not many who visit Cubbon Park know that most of the trees are of heritage value and the history behind them. There are 7,000-8,000 trees at Cubbon Park and of these, around 150 are heritage. Some are in places lesser known and some in most-frequented places.

“The idea of the walk is to make people aware of these trees, the important role they play in the heart of the city and their history. It is also to draw the attention of people as only when they know, will they respect and protect them. The nature walk will combine a walk on the periphery, inside and some essential pockets of Cubbon Park,” she said.

The Horticulture Department is at present working on mapping the heritage trees and their details.

Members of Heritage Beku said it was also a part of an exercise to make people aware of the importance of the prime lung space in the heart of the city and the protection it requires, especially with the rising number of vehicles moving inside and around Cubbon Park. Those interested can register at FB://EVENT/?ID =1023780201480339.