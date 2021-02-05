STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tales trees tell: Take heritage walk in Cubbon Park on Saturday

The Horticulture Department is at present working on mapping the heritage trees and their details. 

Published: 05th February 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru.

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did you know there are heritage trees in the heart of the city and are well protected? Do you know who planted them and how many there are? Answers to some such questions and more will be known at the heritage tree walk at Cubbon Park on Saturday. The Horticulture Department and Heritage Beku have partnered for the first time to organise the heritage walk in Cubbon Park -- titled Memories with Giant Trees, Come Walk with us, Meet the Silent Giants. 

Kavya Chandra, founder of A Green Ventures and curator of the walk, said it will start on February 6 and the aim is to hold one such walk every month. Not many who visit Cubbon Park know that most of the trees are of heritage value and the history behind them. There are 7,000-8,000 trees at Cubbon Park and of these, around 150 are heritage. Some are in places lesser known and some in most-frequented places. 

“The idea of the walk is to make people aware of these trees, the important role they play in the heart of the city and their history. It is also to draw the attention of people as only when they know, will they respect and protect them. The nature walk will combine a walk on the periphery, inside and some essential pockets of Cubbon Park,” she said. 

The Horticulture Department is at present working on mapping the heritage trees and their details. 
Members of Heritage Beku said it was also a part of an exercise to make people aware of the importance of the prime lung space in the heart of the city and the protection it requires, especially with the rising number of vehicles moving inside and around Cubbon Park. Those interested can register at FB://EVENT/?ID =1023780201480339.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cubbon Park
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp