VC choice for music varsity not right: PIL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the search committee to submit names of candidates who have been shortlisted for the appointment of Vice Chancellor of Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, in a sealed cover.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum also issued notice to the Search Committee for Selection of Vice Chancellor, Vice Chancellor Nagesh V Bettakote and the Registrar of the university.

The HC passed the order after hearing the PIL filed by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapati Mahotsava Charitable Trust, Mysuru, alleging that Bettakote was appointed as the V-C of the university by the Chancellor, ignoring the shortlisted candidates. He took charge as the V-C on January 22, 2021, immediately after the notification issued by the Chancellor.

Praying to quash the said appointment made against the rule of law, the petitioner’s counsel Venkatesh P Dalwai requested the court to issue direction to the Chancellor to appoint any best suitable person to the post of V-C.