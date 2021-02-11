STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Four BDA engineers arrested for malpractices

All the arrested were working at the BDA North office at R T Nagar when they created false Correct Dimension (CD) reports.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Express Illustration

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four engineers of the Bengaluru Development Authority, including an Assistant Engineer (AE) who was to retire this month, were arrested by the Seshadripuram police on Tuesday night for malpractices in the allotment of sites. They allegedly connived with agents as well as BDA’s Revenue Department to create false documents to allot sites, said highly-placed BDA sources. Ten more BDA employees are likely to be arrested in the case soon, the sources added. 

All the arrested were working at the BDA North office at R T Nagar when they created false Correct Dimension (CD) reports. They are three AEs -- M S Shankar Murthy (who was transferred to BBMP two months ago), K N Ravikumar and Shabir Ahmed, and D Sriram, an Assistant Executive Engineer. Ahmed was to retire by February-end. 

The CD report gives all details on the dimension of the site, its location and surroundings and is a crucial document in site allotment, an official said. The arrested officials created fake CDs for sites measuring 20x30 sqft and 20x40 sqft. Sriram and Ahmed have each created 14 such reports, while Murthy seven and Ravikumar five.

BDA sites were allotted in HBR Layout

The sites allotted were in a prime locations, like HBR Layout First Block and Third Block. “This is part of an ongoing crackdown on corruption within BDA and is a continuation of the Shive Gowda case in the past involving fake CD reports. The four were called by Seshadripuram police for interrogation at 4 pm on Tuesday and were later arrested after their involvement became clear,” said a top police officer.
BDA Deputy Secretary Shive Gowda was running a parallel office, along with a broker, on Cunningham Road to allot BDA sites. The office was raided on December 6, 2020 in which four BDA staffers were arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA engineers arrest
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp