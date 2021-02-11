Schools plan to protest against fee reduction 

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 30 per cent reduction in tuition fee has created a deadlock between the government and private school managements, which are planning to protest, should the order stay. The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka, Management of Independent CBSE Schools Association Karnataka, Karnataka Unaided School Management Association, other state board and board management associations, at a meeting on Wednesday, decided to protest against the government’s fee cut order and other circulars that they claim are bringing them to the brink of closure.

MLC Puttanna said that he will sit on a dharna in front of education minister’s office indefinitely if the order is not withdrawn. Rural schools, represented by the Recognised Unaided Private schools Association, have however decided to keep away from the protest.Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Wednesday that the fee reduction is to protect the rights of students.

“As many parents were struggling to pay fees due to the pandemic, the government decided to reduce the tuition fees. The decision was discussed with the stakeholders several times. It was welcomed by many schools, but condemned by a few,” he said, and claimed that after the announcement, parents have come forward to pay the fees.But Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, KAMS said that even after fee reduction, not a single parent has come forward to pay fees and sought reversal of the order.