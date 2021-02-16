STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activists, citizens ask BBMP to fix roads, after death of a medico

The incident occurred more than a week ago when Bushra was hit by a BBMP truck while she was trying to avoid craters on the Lingarajapuram-Hennur main road.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Activists from the city under the banner of Citizens of Bengaluru organised a meet demanding justice for Tasdeeq Bushra, a medico who passed away in an accident at Lingrajpuram due to the pathetic condition of the road.

An activist said, "Nobody is  ready to take the responsibility for this incident. There have been many incidents like this. The government sits and fine us for everything.  But what about the condition of roads? They are in such a bad state. Who do we fine? Who is responsible?

"We have submitted a memorandum to the BBMP to fix all the roads and potholes. We demand BBMP to fix all the roads, it should be taken as a priority and the roads need to be fixed."

They further added that, if BBMP does not address the issue, then citizens for Bengaluru will start a campaign of going to every locality and clicking pictures of the number of potholes present and start tagging BBMP on social media in every post."

Another activist pointed out, "Tasdeeq was a young girl full of dreams. She wanted to become a doctor and in no time she lost her life. We call Bengaluru IT city and carry out smart city projects. BESCOM, BWSSB everyone keeps digging the roads and leaves it un attended for a long time. When asked when will they complete their work, they state that they have done it and BBMP needs to tar the road, which again takes long to fix it. Nobody takes the onus and does the job completely, this has resulted in deaths of the people. It is time they get their act together. We do not want to lose more lives."
 

