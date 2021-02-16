STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man attempts to board flight using son’s ticket, caught 

A flyer, who tried to pass himself off as his son to board a flight to Kochi, was caught by the CISF personnel at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A flyer, who tried to pass himself off as his son to board a flight to Kochi, was caught by the CISF personnel at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday. This was the second such case of impersonation detected at the airport within a fortnight. 

The incident occurred before 8 am when Abdul Kalam Mondal was on his way to board an Air Asia flight (I5-1983) scheduled to depart at 9.05 am. An airport source said, “The CISF officer got suspicious when he checked the passenger’s ticket and the Aadhaar card as ID proof.

The Aadhaar card was in the name of ‘Idrish Mondal’ with the address as Sonatikuri in Murshidabad district in West Bengal.”  But there was some mismatch in the travel document details and the Aadhaar card, he added. 

The officer asked Abdul for some clarity on the matter. He immediately produced another Aadhar card in his real name establishing him as the son of Idrish Mondal. “Both the Aadhaar cards had Abdul’s photo with different names, giving rise to a case of suspected identity.

On further questioning, the passenger stated that the ticket was booked in his son’s name and he decided to travel in his place by editing his son’s card,” the source said.  The individual has been handed over to the airport police, he added.  A similar incident involving two people was reported on January 30.

