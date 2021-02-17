STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP clears blocked footpath near Halasuru Metro Station

Published: 17th February 2021 06:35 AM

The area in front of a lodge,  Oyo Townhouse, which was earlier blocked by flower pots and customers’ vehicles, has now been cleared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Tuesday removed signboards and other wares, which had been blocking the footpath and giving a tough time to pedestrians, outside Halasuru Metro Station on Swami Vivekananda Road.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has confirmed the development. The New Indian Express had published a report on February 16, ‘Footpath near Metro station missing, nightmare for pedestrians’, highlighting the problems faced by the public.  

Another official said that vehicles of customers of a lodge ‘Oyo Townhouse’, which is owned by Mayor Goutham Kumar’s relative, flower pots and huge stones that deliberately blocked the footpath, were all cleared by BBMP officials. 

The lodge staff had earlier told this reporter that they were promoting greenery in Bengaluru by placing their flower pots on the footpath. A BBMP official in its Traffic Cell said, “Work on desilting of drains and raising the height of footpaths had begun 20 days ago. It will take us a few days to complete that work.”

