Citizens win round, govt to give Tree Park a rethink

Minister to discuss move with tree committee, CM, before final nod

Published: 18th February 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Caught on the backfoot, the government has temporarily stopped work on the tree park at Turahalli, and has deferred a final decision | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following intense pressure from the public, Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali on Wednesday told local residents protesting against a tree park Turahalli forests that the project at the planned site has been temporarily stayed. He, however, did not commit to halt the work permanently. He said that he will discuss the issue with the tree committee, forest department and chief minister before taking the final decision.   

He tried to convince the citizens on creating a mega tree park in Turahalli forests apart from the 35-acre one that already exists. But citizens refused to accept the proposal. Succumbing to pressure, Limbavali, who was accompanied by MLA S T Somashekhar, said, “If people do not want the tree park it would be shifted elsewhere in the same constituency. However the final decision will be taken after discussing it with the CM.” He was also unable to commit to a date to the citizens as to when the final decision will be taken.

The residents, however, were delighted and said that it is the start of public victory. Over the last three weeks, they have organised many protests, walks, signature campaigns and submitted petitions to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Karnataka Forest Department. They said, “No forests in Bengaluru be converted into tree parks. They be well protected and tree parks be created on revenue lands, which Bengaluru needs.” 

“Since the minister has committed to temporarily halt the works and said the government will work with the people, we will keep a close watch now. He said that he will discuss with the government once more before taking the final decision. This means it is not yet permanent,” said Abdul Aleem, a member of Changemakers of Kanakapura. 

The locals residing around Turahalli minor and reserve forests submitted a memorandum to Limbavali. The list included -- no new mega tree park in Turahalli, increased security in the forest patches by strengthening the perimeter and with proper fencing, have more guards and CCTVs, involve local community, consult public for any major works in Turahalli, improve the existing tree park, develop parks around Turahalli for public, increase and improve water bodies in a natural way in Turahalli forests, increase biodiversity by afforestation with mixed species, control the spread of invasive species, conduct periodic census of flora and fauna and publish the report and remove encroachments in and around the forest patches.

