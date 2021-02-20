Soaring fuel prices leave transport sector gasping 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soaring fuel prices have left the transport industry in the lurch. Not just that, their business has also been hit by the increasing rise in the prices of essential commodities. The increase in diesel prices by Rs 21 in the past year since February has impacted tour and travel operators, who are coughing up huge sums on fuel, besides paying highway toll.

Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association K Radhakrishna Holla said their industry had seen a 50 percent decline in business due to the Covid pandemic. “With international flights cancelled and companies offering work-from-home options, there is no business. Now, the increasing fuel prices are making things worse. As of now, we are only serving economy passengers and we cannot transfer our burden to them by increasing prices,” he said.

“Almost 90 per cent of taxis run on diesel. As all benefits extended during the lockdown have been withdrawn, these drivers are burdened as they have to repay loans,” he added, suggesting that the government should come up with alternate plans or slash taxes to stop the increase.

The state of the transport sector is no different. Karnataka State Lorry Owners Association president GR Shanmugappa said the increased transport cost has also resulted in an increase in the price of essentials.

“We pay Rs 6 more on every kilometre due to the hike and transport companies are reeling under losses. Due to this, 30 per cent of vehicles have stopped operating. Compared to other states, we spend more on fuel. I demand the government to intervene,” he said, adding that lorry owners were meeting on March 5 to discuss going on an indefinite strike.

Bangalore Petroleum Dealers’ Association president A Balaji Rao said that bringing down sales tax was the only way out. “As fuel is also an essential commodity, the government has to do something to stop the increase in prices. We were hoping something would be done in this connection in the Union Budget, but that did not happen. Now, we are hoping that at least the state government will slash taxes in the upcoming budget.”