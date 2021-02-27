BSY will inaugurate nine more roads soon, says BBMP admin

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Bengaluru Smart City Managing Director Rajendra Cholan on Friday inspected the ongoing Smart City works in the city. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inspection, he said that the CM will soon inaugurate nine more roads of the total 36. “Five of them have already been opened,” he added. He instructed the officials to complete the works at the earliest.

He inspected Raj Bhavan Road, Nehru Planetarium Road, Cantonment Road, Queen’s Road, Kasturba Road and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road. At Raj Bhavan Road and Planetarium Road, Gupta directed the officials to clear the pedestrian underpass as it was unused and was becoming a place for illegal activities. He also asked them to clear all illegal OFC cables lying on the roads and fix the dangling ones. He called up BESCOM managing director and asked him to shift all utilities underground at the earliest.

He said that work for putting up street lights, planting saplings and creation of a cycle track was being taken up on Raj Bhavan Road. He also instructed staffers to ensure that pedestrian walking space should be levelled and be made uniform for people to walk. He added that benches will be placed on Planetarium Road for pedestrians to sit and rest. While inspecting pedestrian works at at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, he asked the staffers to clear the public toilet which was on the footpath, but did not mention an alternate location.