Rhythm of Rajasthan

BENGALURU: Listening to music involves one’s ears but if you ask folk artist Fakira Khan about his music, he says, “Folk music carries the smell of Rajasthan.” It’s almost impossible to think of this Indian desert state without remembering its music. Now, Khan and his troupe – Fakir Kheta Group – will give Bengalureans a taste of this with a performance at The Courtyard on Feb. 28.

Originally hailing from Barmer, Rajasthan, Khan belongs to the Manganhar, a Muslim community known for its sufi music. “People get confused about our religious beliefs. We are born into Muslim households but live like Hindus. Our music is the only treasure we possess. We are proud that we are called to sing for all occasions, be it weddings, births and death ceremonies,” says Khan.

Khan started singing at the age of five. “We don’t have the concept of formal training,” he says with laugh. “As a young boy, I used to accompany my father to his performances and that was my training,” he adds.

A child prodigy, Khan has shared stage with music legends like Pandit Bhim Sen Joshi, Zakir Hussain, among others. He has also sung for movies like Lagaan, Nayak, etc. “As a teenager in the early ’90s, I was performing with those who had extensive experience. This exposed me to world music and helped me see the world in a different light,” says Khan, who holds a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for having presented more than 1,000 events in 300 major cities in 103 countries.

Although not his first visit to Bengaluru, Khan loves coming back to the city. “People here are open to understanding different music genres. Artistes are well respected,”says Khan, adding that although a folk artiste, he loves Carnatic music too. “The feel of both the genres is different, but they both touch the soul,” says Khan. The event will take place at 10am at The Courtyard on Feb. 28. For details visit InstaMojo