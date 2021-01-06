STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Why were tests not done on 700 UK returnees: HC

The State Government submitted to the high court that from December 7, 2020, 3,137 people had returned from the UK to India. 

Published: 06th January 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought an explanation from the State Government for not conducting RT-PCR tests on more than 700 passengers who returned from the UK.Hearing Covid-related PILs, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order asking the government to explain the discrepancy in numbers after it noticed that over 700 UK returnees have not been subjected to RT-PCR tests.

The State Government submitted to the high court that from December 7, 2020, 3,137 people had returned from the UK to India. Nine of passengers and one primary contact of one of the passengers tested positive for the UK strain. 

Of the 3,137 passengers, 3,062 have been traced and 75 are yet to be found. However, RT-PCR tests were conducted on 2,292 passengers. Of them, test results of 176 passengers are awaited, while 34 passengers and 14 of their primary contacts tested positive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK returnees Karnataka High Court COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp