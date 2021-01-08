STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
File report on widening of Ballari, Jayamahal roads: HC

The Bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by city-based socio-cultural organisation Samarpana in relation to traffic congestion on those roads due to delay in widening.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the State government to file a compliance report on the directions of the Supreme Court and High Court over the acquisition of 15.39 acres Palace Grounds land through Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) for widening of Jayamahal Road (From Mekhri Circle to Cantonment) and Ballari Road (from BDA Junction to Mekhri Circle).   

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after the state government placed the orders passed by the government to ask BBMP to give TDR to owners of Palace Grounds through the Bangalore Development Authority and to approve the proposal of Rs 56 crore for widening of the two roads. 

