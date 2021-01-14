STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru had sixth-worst traffic in world, roads busy even during lockdown

Although traffic congestion in Bengaluru came down by 20 per cent last year, the city still made it to the list of top 10 cities in the world where vehicles move at snail's pace.

Published: 14th January 2021 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although traffic congestion in Bengaluru came down by 20 per cent last year, the city still made it to the list of top 10 cities in the world where vehicles move at snail's pace.Bengaluru ranked sixth, and is second in the country after Mumbai, on the TomTom Traffic Index released on Wednesday. The report details the traffic situation in 2020 in over 400 cities in 57 countries. The city with the worst traffic congestion was Moscow, followed by Mumbai, Bogota, Manila, Istanbul and Bengaluru. New Delhi stood at number 8.

In 2020, Bengaluru saw an average decrease of 20% in congestion, and a 35% and 32% average drop in traffic snarls during the morning and evening rush respectively, the report said. It topped in congestion even during the lockdown, compared to Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune.

Bengaluru saw 147 days with low traffic last year, and the worst traffic day was January 6, a Monday, with the highest average daily congestion of 89%. January was the most congested month of 2020 at 70%, while April was the least congested month at 6% congestion due to the lockdown.

The report is based on TomTom’s traffic data, which is powered by 600 million connected devices. Werner van Huyssteen, general manager, India, TomTom, said, “Last year, we announced that both global and India congestion levels in 2019 had increased for the ninth consecutive Traffic Index. In 2020, we saw a vastly different picture. From lockdowns to closed borders, people's movement changed, and it changed very fast.”

“Although traffic congestion in India was down in 2020, it’s not going to become a trend unless we take action. We might even see traffic levels shoot up again as people get back to work and old routines. That’s why now is the time that India’s city planners, policy makers, employers and drivers must take stock of what they will do to make the roads less congested in future,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Bengaluru Bengaluru traffic
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
Will provide COVID-19 vaccine free to people of Delhi if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
3 lakh healthcare workers in 2934 sites to get shot on Day 1 of vaccination drive
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp