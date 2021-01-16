STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy feet

Dancer-actor Nithya Shri talks about her love for dance, and the new music video for Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Taish that she features in

Published: 16th January 2021

Pic: Gorkey Patwal; costume: Gopika Gulwadi/A still from the music video

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dance has always been a way of life for Nithya Shri. The dancer-actor, who is often called Sonam Kapoor’s lookalike, has featured in Sona Mohapatra’s latest music video Re Bawaree, released recently. The song is for the movie Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring actors like Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Jim Sarbh. 

In the five-minute-long video, Shri portrays the character of a young girl waiting for her beloved. “The song is about a girl who lives in her dreams. So I tried to base it on a 21-year-old who is waiting for the one she loves. She is chirpy and expresses herself through dance,” says Shri, who is currently in Bengaluru but will be leaving for Hyderabad for work soon.

The video has her sharing screen space with actor-model Yasmin Ponnappa and Odissi dancer Daksha Mashruwala. All the characters show different emotions in girls belonging to different age groups. “For example, Yasmin’s character shows sadness and longing. It was also a dream come true to share a platform with Daksha ma’am,” says Nithya, adding that her part had a mix of Kathak and contemporary dance. Besides being trained in these two, Shri is also a Bharatnatyam dancer. 

The song was shot in November 2020 and Nithya had just one day to shoot and choreograph her part. “The day was stressful, action packed and funny, all rolled into one,” she recalls. “Whatever I learnt about filmmaking is from Bijoy. He was not supposed to be on the sets that day but he suddenly decided to visit. I was so conscious to dance while he was around,” laughs Nithya, who eventually dropped her inhibitions and went with the flow. 

She is currently assisting Nambiar in one of his projects. She was last seen on the silver screen in the 2019 Kannada crime drama Virthara, starring Prakash Belawadi and Sudha Rani. Her last dance project was Mughal E Azam, a Broadway-style musical, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, which has completed 120 shows.

