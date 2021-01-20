STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Stepping in a new direction

While countries closed in on each other, an outward expansion took place in the online world, making Indian dance forms more accessible to foreign nationals

Published: 20th January 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It may be two years since Sofia Ronshina came across an Indian classical dance performance but the memory is strong with her. The 13-year-old from Voronezh, Russia, saw the performance at the Indian Dance Fest in Moscow and was fascinated. Now, in 2021, she is well on her way to learning Kuchipudi from Bengaluru-based dancer Vishnu Narayan.

“During quarantine, my Bollywood dance teacher here was learning Kuchipudi online from an Indian. I hadn’t tried virtual classes so I was nervous, I thought classical dance might be difficult,” says Ronshina, who was finally able to learn more about mudras. It’s been over a year since SARS-CoV-2 brought the world to a standstill. But while countries closed in on each other, a similar outward expansion took place online – where a new world of opportunities was opened, making Indian dance forms more accessible to foreign nationals.

Simran Godhwani, founder of Krshala Dance Theatre, was surprised when someone from Sweden reached out to her for Kathak lessons, and believes Bollywood might have a role to play. It certainly did in Marta Musial’s discovery of Indian dance in 2005. Five years later, the Polish national even came to India to learn Kathak but was never able to visit again. Then, in 2020, she enrolled for an online course conducted by Bengaluru-based danseuse Nirupama Rajendra.

Over two months, 33-year-old Musial was able to learn the fundamentals of Natyashastra’s movement vocabulary. “I would have loved to come to India to learn but online training was the next best option,” she says.  While internet connectivity is a challenge, time zones proved to be the bigger hurdle. Nirupama Rajendra says, “Classes for Australia and UK students were held together, where evening for the former meant afternoon for the latter. Weekend nights in India were reserved for those in USA (their morning) and UK (their afternoon).”

Vishnu Narayan, who taught Ronshina and six other Russians, says language was not a problem since he has spent some years in Russia. While he conducts the regular classes, his teacher, Deepa Narayan, founder of Kuchipudi Parampara Foundation Trust, would step sometimes to check the progress. Vishnu, an initial sceptic of online learning, says, “I would travel to Russia once or twice a year to conduct classes but now, my students don’t have to wait. They practise more too.”

Godhwani too finds the enthusiasm shown by foreigners to be heartwarming. Indian classical art forms, after all, are just as much stories as dance. “Indians already know about characters from epics. But international students are curious and listen more closely. That’s a welcome change for me.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp