Top virologist from Bengaluru on Sputnik advisory board

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s renowned virologist Dr V Ravi, popular as ‘Virus Ravi’ for his achievements in the field of virology research, is one of the leading scientists on the International Scientific Advisory Board for Sputnik-V — the world’s first registered vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

Dr Ravi, a member of Karnataka’s Covid Advisory Committee, formerly headed the neuro-virology department at the National Institute Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru. He was one of the first doctors to get the shot in Karnataka when the countrywide vaccination drive against Covid-19 began on January 16.

“I have consented to be part of the board announced by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology (Gamaleya Centre),” Dr Ravi told TNIE.

The board has leading scientists in virology, microbiology, genetics and biotechnology from Argentina, Croatia, France, Germany, India, Russia, Sweden, the UK and the USA, representing top research and medical centres.

Dr Ravi on Sputnik Board a plus for India

KIRILL Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in a release, “The RDIF and the Gamaleya Centre initiated the creation of the International Scientific Advisory Board on the Sputnik-V vaccine and the formation of an international platform where vaccine developers could exchange information, opinions and expertise with their leading foreign colleagues.

This scientific exchange has become specially in demand due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, a global problem that has stimulated the pooling of the entire global scientific and research potential. We are grateful to all the experts who accepted our offer and joined the Board.

An international partnership, including on the coronavirus vaccine, is key to the ultimate victory and proves once again that the noble goal of saving lives has no boundaries.” Dr Ravi being part of the advisory board makes it advantageous for India, as Sputnik-V recently got approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) in India and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is all set to start the randomised, double-blind, parallel-group, placebocontrolled study to be carried out on 1,500 participants in the country this month.

The RDIF said that Sputnik-V has a number of key advantages as its efficacy is over 90% with full protection against severe cases of Covid-19. The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause common cold and have been around for thousands of years. The vaccine uses two different vectors for the two shots in the course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration. Meanwhile, over 1.5 million people have already been vaccinated with Sputnik-V, the has RDIF said.