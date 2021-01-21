Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy hits on-duty constable on arm, caught on cam

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy landed in a controversy on Wednesday after being caught on camera hitting a woman constable in the arm during the Congress’ protest rally. The incident took place near Freedom Park when police personnel were detaining protesting Congress leaders after they started moving towards Raj Bhavan.

In a clipping that was shared widely, even by BJP leaders and ministers, an agitated Sowmya was seen yelling at a woman constable and hitting her on the arm as she tried to grab the MLA’s hand to detain her. “As a legislator, as a woman, you should work towards women’s empowerment. How right is it to raise your hand at another woman?” asked Minister for Social Welfare B Siramulu, in a series of tweets as he shared the video. Sowmya accused the police of physically manhandling her to the extent that she almost fainted.

“The police were pushing and pulling us for more than 20 minutes, as if we are criminals. I have injuries on my neck and shoulder due to the insensitive and excessive manhandling. I was almost fainting and wanted some water that was near the KPCC president and tried to walk towards him. By then I was grabbed by a woman constable. I asked her to remove it. It was a natural, instinctive reaction,” Reddy said.

Later in the day Sowmya also met Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant and submitted a letter alleging manhandling by the police. While the letter has not been considered as an official complaint, the police remained mum on whether a suo moto case has been registered against the legislator.