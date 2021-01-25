Police deny nod for farmers' tractor rally to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Republic Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday denied permission for the farmers' tractor rally which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Nearly 20,000 farmers, protesting against the farm laws, have decided to carry out a tractor rally from NICE road in Bengaluru to Freedom Park.

While preparations are in full swing by farmers, the police commissioner has not only given a stern warning against the 'tractor rally' but also has made elaborate security arrangements, starting Monday evening, to block the entry of these vehicles into the city.

Farmers, however urged the state government to allow them to hold a peaceful protest in Bengaluru. Farmers association leaders on Monday said farmers are not coming to the state capital to disturb peace and they will coordinate with the police.

The rally is expected to start from Madavara near NICE Road junction in 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles. The vehicles have been scheduled to start after the Governor's and CM's speech, post flag hoisting at the Parade Ground.

However, Kamal Pant, said, "We will not be allowing any tractors to enter into the city. There have been requests about protesting at Freedom Park which we are considering. But due to Tuesday being Republic Day, we cannot take chances with security. We will not allow tractors or any kind of vehicles to be part of the rally. Law and order and traffic discipline is important," he said.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have said that the protestors will not resort to any kind of violence, stone pelting etc. The leaders have also promised to keep the number of vehicles and protestors as few as possible.

The protest rally will pass through Gurguntepalya, Yeshwantpura, Malleshwaram and Sheshadripuram areas and reach Freedom Park. The farmers have also warned the government of resorting to protests at all taluk and district headquarters if they are stopped from coming to Bengaluru. Farmers are demanding that the central government repeal the three farm laws.

Police have instructed the Superintendent of Police (SPs) of all districts around Bengaluru to ensure that no tractors are allowed to leave from their respective villages. Bikes have been allowed but tractors aren't. Some of the districts that have been warned are Bengaluru rural, Chikkaballapura, Tumkur, Ramanagar, Magadi, Kanakapura, Anekal, Nelamangala, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Hoskote and Kolar.