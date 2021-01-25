STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Police deny nod for farmers' tractor rally to Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Republic Day

While preparations are in full swing by farmers, the Bengaluru police commissioner has not only given a stern warning against the 'tractor rally' but also made elaborate security arrangements

Published: 25th January 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers recently took out a rally from KSR Railway Station to Freedom Park in Bengaluru, protesting against the farm laws of the Centre and State | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday denied permission for the farmers' tractor rally which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Nearly 20,000 farmers, protesting against the farm laws, have decided to carry out a tractor rally from NICE road in Bengaluru to Freedom Park.

While preparations are in full swing by farmers, the police commissioner has not only given a stern warning against the 'tractor rally' but also has made elaborate security arrangements, starting Monday evening, to block the entry of these vehicles into the city.

Farmers, however urged the state government to allow them to hold a peaceful protest in Bengaluru. Farmers association leaders on Monday said farmers are not coming to the state capital to disturb peace and they will coordinate with the police.

The rally is expected to start from Madavara near NICE Road junction in 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles. The vehicles have been scheduled to start after the Governor's and CM's speech, post flag hoisting at the Parade Ground.

However, Kamal Pant, said, "We will not be allowing any tractors to enter into the city. There have been requests about protesting at Freedom Park which we are considering. But due to Tuesday being Republic Day, we cannot take chances with security. We will not allow tractors or any kind of vehicles to be part of the rally. Law and order and traffic discipline is important," he said. 

Meanwhile, farmer leaders have said that the protestors will not resort to any kind of violence, stone pelting etc. The leaders have also promised to keep the number of vehicles and protestors as few as possible.

The protest rally will pass through Gurguntepalya, Yeshwantpura, Malleshwaram and Sheshadripuram areas and reach Freedom Park. The farmers have also warned the government of resorting to protests at all taluk and district headquarters if they are stopped from coming to Bengaluru. Farmers are demanding that the central government repeal the three farm laws.

Police have instructed the Superintendent of Police (SPs) of all districts around Bengaluru to ensure that no tractors are allowed to leave from their respective villages. Bikes have been allowed but tractors aren't. Some of the districts that have been warned are Bengaluru rural, Chikkaballapura, Tumkur, Ramanagar, Magadi, Kanakapura, Anekal, Nelamangala, Doddaballapura, Devanahalli, Hoskote and Kolar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Karnataka Republic Day Freedom Park Farmers' protest
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp