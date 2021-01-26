Accidents up on smooth Kanakapura Road

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The freshly laid stretches of Kanakapura Road have created a new problem for the residential area: overspeeding. Following two major accidents in a fortnight, one of which resulted in a death, traffic police have decided to install 23 high-rise pedestrian crossings (HRPC) and 26 rumble strips along a 10-km stretch.HRPC are scientifically built humps which extend from the pedestrian crossing to the road, ensuring safety for walkers. Rumble strips are a series of small rubber humps installed in close proximity to reduce the speed of a vehicle.

Work is set to begin next week, and letters were recently sent to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BBMP in this connection.Inspector M S Hitendra of Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station told TNIE, “We will install the crossings and strips along a 10-km stretch of Kanakapura Road, from Sarakki Junction to Nice Junction, to deter speeding. The roads are in good condition, which is posing a problem. There were two major accidents in two weeks.”

Hitendra said the 4-km stretch of road from Sarakki Signal to Konanakunte Junction comes under BBMP’s purview, while the 6-km stretch from Konanakunte Junction to Nice Road comes under BMRCL. “We have written to both organisations, expressing our intent to take up these safety measures. Work will be done only at night, and only on half the road, so that traffic is not blocked” The rumble strips will be located only near U-turns, he said.

Change Makers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR), an organisation of 60-plus resident welfare organisations, is mainly responsible for the improved road. Purushotham Raju, director for Special and Major Projects, CMKR, told TNIE, “We had proposed laying of rumble strips and crossings to BMRCL last May, but they are yet to install them. Following recent accidents, we approached traffic police, who plan to do it now.

BMRCL has assured us that it will be completed by January 31. Vehicle users touch 80-100 kmph, as the road is smooth and without potholes.”Raju said a security guard died while trying to cross on his bicycle from Prestige Falcon end to his workspot.