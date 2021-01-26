STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Accidents up on smooth Kanakapura Road

Cops to install pedestrian crossings, rumble strips to put a brake on speeding vehicles
 

Published: 26th January 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Representational Image

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The freshly laid stretches of Kanakapura Road have created a new problem for the residential area: overspeeding. Following two major accidents in a fortnight, one of which resulted in a death, traffic police have decided to install 23 high-rise pedestrian crossings (HRPC) and 26 rumble strips along a 10-km stretch.HRPC are scientifically built humps which extend from the pedestrian crossing to the road, ensuring safety for walkers. Rumble strips are a series of small rubber humps installed in close proximity to reduce the speed of a vehicle. 

Work is set to begin next week, and letters were recently sent to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and BBMP in this connection.Inspector M S Hitendra of Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station told TNIE, “We will install the crossings and strips along a 10-km stretch of Kanakapura Road, from Sarakki Junction to Nice Junction, to deter speeding. The roads are in good condition, which is posing a problem. There were two major accidents in two weeks.”  

Hitendra said the 4-km stretch of road from Sarakki Signal to Konanakunte Junction comes under BBMP’s purview, while the 6-km stretch from Konanakunte Junction to Nice Road comes under BMRCL. “We have written to both organisations, expressing our intent to take up these safety measures. Work will be done only at night, and only on half the road, so that traffic is not blocked” The rumble strips will be located only near U-turns, he said.

Change Makers of Kanakapura Road (CMKR), an organisation of 60-plus resident welfare organisations, is mainly responsible for the improved road. Purushotham Raju, director for Special and Major Projects, CMKR, told TNIE, “We had proposed laying of rumble strips and crossings to BMRCL last May, but they are yet to install them. Following recent accidents, we approached traffic police, who plan to do it now. 
BMRCL has assured us that it will be completed by January 31. Vehicle users touch 80-100 kmph, as the road is smooth and without potholes.”Raju said a security guard died while trying to cross on his bicycle from Prestige Falcon end to his workspot. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanakapura Road road accident
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp