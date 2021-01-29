Bescom moots tariff hike, some concessions too

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a surprise move, Bescom has proposed an increase in overall tariff of Rs 1.39 per unit, and decided to give concession to domestic consumers and offer financial benefits to HT consumers so as not to burden them.According to the proposal sent to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission, a copy of which is with The New Indian Express, Bescom is proposing a non-telescopic tariff with reduced energy charges up to 200 units, as the State has surplus power. It has proposed consumption-wise segregation of consumers in the domestic category as a methodology of intra cross-subsidisation.

According to the new proposal, tariff rates up to the 200-unit slab remain the same, with the expectation that sales will increase under this category. Bescom has also proposed an Incentive Scheme for HT Industrial, Commercial or Educational Institutes and Hospitals whose consumption exceeds 1 lakh units.

Additionally, actual consumption in a month for the current year shall be 10% more than the average consumption of the previous year. Bescom proposes a discount rate of Rs 6/unit for consumption over and above the average consumption of FY-21.

The discount rate will be less than the landed cost charged by Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and wheeling and banking generators for non-solar, non-captive use, as one of its efforts to bring back HT consumers to its grid during the monsoon. Through this incentive scheme, Bescom is attempting to generate additional revenue from HT consumers by encouraging them to consume 10% more than the average consumption of FY-21 by offering a concessional tariff rate.

This scheme could boost HT sales, which in turn would help Bescom come closer to achieving HT sales target approved by the Commission during FY-22, an official said. Bescom has also proposed to revise demand charges for consumers of 1 MW and above to avoid the loss of fixed charges, if consumers opt for open access. The utility also proposed that the State government offer better subsidy scheme for IP sets for farmers, and not ask HT consumers’ tariff to be hiked to make way for the scheme. Bescom has also mentioned to KERC that the subsidy for IP sets should be increased.