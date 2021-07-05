25-year-old Bengaluru man kills wife, spins epilepsy tale, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 25-year-old man, who had allegedly murdered his wife and then cooked up a story that she had died of epilepsy, has been arrested by the Mico Layout police.

Ajit, a resident of NS Palya in BTM Layout II Stage and a bar bander by profession, has been accused of killing his wife, Sania (20). They were in love with each other and had got married about two years ago.

Police said that on the night of June 28, the couple was consuming alcohol together, and there was an argument between them, as Ajit suspected her fidelity as she was going out frequently.

Ajit allegedly kicked her and hit her with a piece of plywood on her head, back, and legs.

“The next morning, he admitted her to a hospital and informed her family that she had collapsed in the house due to an epileptic attack. She succumbed to the injuries at around 9.30 pm, and doctors reported the matter to the police as she had injuries on her body. A post-mortem was conducted and doctors opined that Sania had died of injuries. Her husband was eventually picked up for questioning and he confessed,” the police added.