Kamala Harris to attend Bengaluru Tech Summit?

BENGALURU: If all goes as planned, Karnataka’ flagship event -- Bengaluru Tech Summit 21 -- may be attended by US Vice-President Kamala Harris and PM Narendra Modi, which is to be held from November 17 to 19 in a hybrid format.In view of the possible Covid third wave, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Aswath Narayan, who also holds the IT/BT and Science & Technology portfolio, announced on Monday that the conclave, with the tagline ‘Driving the Next’, will comprise more of virtual and a little of physical mode. Harris and Modi will be invited for the summit, he said.
