Active Covid cases in Bengaluru drop below 14k

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Active Covid cases in Bengaluru dipped below the 14,000-mark, from 14,138 on Wednesday to 13,890 on Thursday. In the city, 514 new cases were reported, which took the tally to 12,18,021. There were 753 discharges with the total standing at 11,88,419. The recovery rate rose from 97.54 per cent to 97.56 per cent. Nine fatalities were reported, taking the city’s toll to 15,711 and retaining the mortality rate at 1.28 per cent.

In Karnataka, the daily caseload continues to remain above 2,000 or 3,000, with 2,530 new cases on July 8, which took the tally to 28,64,868, while the positivity rate reduced from 8.10 per cent to 8.07 per cent. With 3,344 discharges, the recovery rate increased from 97.37 percent to 97.40 percent. Meanwhile, 62 deaths took the state’s toll to 35,663 and retained the mortality rate at 1.24 per cent. The active cases dropped from 39,603 to 38,729.