STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Back on campus

While the jury is still out on whether colleges should reopen, students from Bengaluru share the concerns and conflicted emotions they feel about this  

Published: 13th July 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANIKA GOMEZ
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With reports speculating the reopening of colleges in Karnataka, students await the news with bated breath. After spending the better part of their college lives stuck at home, many look forward to returning to campus.

“As much as I loved staying at home and doing nothing I’d still like to see how it would be like to go back to college now,” says Vishakh Salian from The Oxford College of Science. When asked about the disappointment he felt on missing out on the ‘college experience’, he says, “There are a few things I may have missed but I can always get it back.

I’m sure the finalyear students have missed out on a lot.” Although the predominant feeling surrounding the return to campus may be excitement, students also have conflicted emotions. “I’m excited about meeting my friends but I have forgotten how to study because of online classes. I don’t know if I’ll get through my third year with good marks,” says Johann Roy, a second- year BCom student from Christ University.

This seems to be the situation for others too. Another student from Christ University, Kruthi Ravikumar, says, “The transition from offline classes to online didn’t impact me in the beginning. But then, I found myself struggling to pay attention to a screen for long hours, which eventually affected my study habits. It will take getting used to.” Though the need-ofthe- hour, online classes do not compare to the in-class experience, say students.

Alexander Aruldoss, an information science student from Jain University, says, “I didn’t gain any knowledge about the subject and didn’t understand most of the topics that were taught in class.” It’s also impossible to ignore the elephant in the room when it comes to reopening campuses. “It is quite unlikely that safety measures are going to be taken seriously.

I would feel uncomfortable going to campus knowing that there’s a chance that I can fall sick and spread it to others as well,” says Reuben Lobo, from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce. Some students also have to worry about taking offline exams. Ambika Rao from PES University says, “Many of us have been affected by Covid, and are recuperating or are unable to take the vaccine. It is hard to focus on attending classes or exams at such a time.” While concerns are many, the yearning for some semblance of normalcy is universal. “It will be a pleasant experience if we can social distance, wear masks and follow protocol,” says Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp