Eyeing new trends: Here is everything you need to know about latest eyewear fashion

Vedika Mane By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the increasing screen time these days, it has become a necessity to avoid potential side effects such as eye fatigue, excessive blinking, headache, eye irritation and dryness. From oversized and cat-eyes to ’70s retro-styled frames, the latest eyewear fashion is fresh and captivating. Here is a roundup.

Anti-fog lenses

Since last year, most spectacle users had to endure a new phenomenon of fogged lenses every time they put on their masks. It not only causes discomfort to the users but it also causes vision-related issues. Titan Eyeplus addressed the problem and launched Anti-Fog Lenses. The glasses also come along with anti-reflective and blue filter coating. Saumen Bhaumik, CEO, Titan Eyeplus, says, “The combination of masks and glasses was leading to discomfort due to fogging of the lens, and in order to solve this, we innovated and launched our anti-fog lens. Masks will continue to be an integral part of our lives for the foreseeable future, therefore, our anti-fog lenses offer a fuss-free solution.”

The oversized

In 2021, nothing says style and protection better than a pair of oversized glasses. Maximum chic with minimum effort! From bold aviators to retro rectangles and cool cat-eyes, there is no reason why an oversized pair shouldn’t be a part of your eyewear closet.

Cat eye

Always turning heads, the cat eye never gets old. “Today’s eyewear trends are focusing on young, dynamic individuals with an appetite for a wide range of products, from catwalk styles to everyday styles. I feel there is a balanced mix of new trends and classics. There is also a demand and popularity for colourful hues and easy-to-wear shapes featuring interesting new interpretations of iconic retro silhouettes such as cat eyes, hexagonal, round, and large squares,” says Gunjan Saigal, brand business head, Vogue Eyewear.

Nomad

Revamping a rare sun icon from the ’80s, the nomad travels through time to make its comeback with optical. With its bold square shape, extra-deep curved end pieces, and wide temples, this style is trending all over.

Wayfarer

The pandemic doesn’t stop fashion. So, this season, RayBan makes sure that all eyes are on you with their State Street sunglasses. The chunky profile and flared brows make State Street hard to miss with a larger size frame and a hot retro look.

Metallic

Since the retro days are back, so are the iconic vintage rims. Available in metallic finish from Lenskart brands - John Jacobs & Vincent Chase, these are sure to add an old-school vibe to your retro look.

The dual-tones

If you can’t decide on one, get ’em both! The newly-in-dual-tone shades are all about throwing shade with a tint of colour on them.

The clip-ons

These 2-in-1 eyeglasses and sunglasses are just perfect for when you wish to stay indoors but run some outdoor errands too. Just pull the magnetic clip-on, and your eyeglasses become your shades. This trend was even transcended in the recent OTT releases – Sherni and The Family Man.