STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Heritage building of Govt PU College to get makeover

The 98-year-old heritage stone building of the Government Pre-University College and High School at Malleshwaram 18th Cross, which hosts about 2,000 students, will soon get a facelift.

Published: 18th July 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

The PUC division began in 1972, while the high school started in 1923

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 98-year-old heritage stone building of the Government Pre-University College and High School at Malleshwaram 18th Cross, which hosts about 2,000 students, will soon get a facelift.

The Hhigher Education Department had been looking for collaborators to revamp the building and found one in the Jain Group of Institutes. Institute chairman Dr Chenraj Roychand is said to have responded favourably to Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s proposal for carrying out the renovation. 

College Principal Ratnakara Shetty told The New Sunday Express that the school had 1,739 students in PUC and about 150 in high school till last year. The PUC section was started in 1972, while the high school division started in 1923. “The Deputy CM himself studied in the high school for about six months,” Shetty said. 

Block Education Officer (BEO) Uma Devi told TNSE that the building has windows as tall as five feet, which need to be repaired. The floors also need a lot of polishing. “The plans for repair are under way. It’s great that such a heritage building is getting renovated. This will set a precedent for other such government buildings,” she said and added that over the past two years, the college and high school has started accommodating girl students as well. 

“The building has a total of 22 rooms, of which 12 are classrooms and the rest are labs and offices,” she said. When renovations are under way, the students can be either shifted to one section of the building, or to the new building, which is right behind the heritage one. An official from the Higher Education Department said that as per estimates from experts, the renovations will cost around Rs 4 crore and will take at least a year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Govt PU College Heritage building
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp