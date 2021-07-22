Transcending boundaries

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark the third anniversary of the South Asian Symphony Foundation (SASF), music artistes from the South Asian region came together to weave a musical fusion in a virtual concert titled ‘Gitanjali’ on Tuesday. The Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation was established in 2018 with a mission to unite the South Asian region with music. According to Nirupama Rao, co-founder of SASF, the foundation focuses on promoting cultural synergy among the South Asian people, through the medium of music and the creation of the South Asian Symphony Orchestra (SASO).

“Our region of South Asia is one of the least integrated regions of the world because of political differences, problems left over from history, and the basic lack of good physical connectivity, and low levels of trade and economic cooperation,” says Rao, who also served as India’s foreign secretary from 2009 to 2011. The foundation also aims to stretch the world of South Asia beyond just India and Pakistan and unite the artistic talents from other South Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The digital concert on Tuesday saw artistes like Amanullah Noori from Afghanistan, Sudhakar Wasti from Nepal, Soundarie David Rodrigo from Sri Lanka and Dilshad Billimoria Posnock, Rohan Ramanan, Vijay Venkatesh, Anusha Madapura among others, from India.

Amanullah Noori

Each of them performed different musical tracks spreading the message of positivity, peace, and togetherness. “Music is a universal language, a medium through which we can communicate at the human level without letting our differences come in the way. The creation of the South Asian Symphony Orchestra has helped to bring musicians together from various countries, they have broken bread together, made friendships, and above all performed together as equals in the orchestra,” says Rao who also mentions that the theme for ‘Gitanjali’ was just to express the “Spirit of South Asia”.

Anusha Madapur, a 17-yearold Bengaluru-based violinist, who also performed Maa Tujhe Salaam for ‘Gitanjali’, believes that music represents the cultural and nationalistic roots of an artiste. “While we were all playing for a united cause, everybody’s individual identity, nationality, and all those little unique nuances came out through their music, which is what the SASO is all about – bringing out yourself and your country through music,” says Madapur who has been playing the violin for the past 13 years. Amanullah Noori, a 16-year old violinist from Afghanistan, who performed an Afghan folk song at ‘Gitanjali’, says, “I want to preach love and unity with my music. The times we are living in make me worried. However, I will continue to focus on working with music and spread positivity among the people of my country,” says Noori, who also performed in a musical concert at Bengaluru in 2019.