STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Students protest against even semester exams

The protestors said that they are expected to appear for the practical examinations in the next three days, and demanded that it be postponed. 

Published: 24th July 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Students, under the banner of AIDSO, protest near the office of the Department of Technical Education in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Polytechnic students gathered in front of their colleges across the state, and also at the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Bengaluru, and staged a protest on Friday against the conduct of two examinations in a month. The protestors said that they are expected to appear for the practical examinations in the next three days, and demanded that it be postponed. 

Sithara H M, Bengaluru district president, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), told TNIE that the protesting students picketed colleges across the state. As many as 800 students protested in Bengaluru, after which, the DTE agreed not to hold the even semester examinations, Sithara claimed. 

The department had on Thursday put out a circular stating that examinations for odd semesters (1,3 and 5) for the academic year 2020-21 will be held from August 2 to 4. Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pradeep P told TNIE that the department will stick to its decision to evaluate students of even semesters based on the marks of the previous semesters and the internal evaluation of the current semester. Whereas the examinations for final semester students will be held in August.

Students of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, had also launched an online protest demanding to be promoted as per the UGC guidelines. They also sought an option for online classes. “The announcement to come back to college on July 26 was too sudden, and was made just two days ago. We should be given some relaxations,” said students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polytechnic students DTE Bengaluru protest
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp