Students protest against even semester exams

Pearl Maria Dsouza

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Polytechnic students gathered in front of their colleges across the state, and also at the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Bengaluru, and staged a protest on Friday against the conduct of two examinations in a month. The protestors said that they are expected to appear for the practical examinations in the next three days, and demanded that it be postponed.

Sithara H M, Bengaluru district president, All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), told TNIE that the protesting students picketed colleges across the state. As many as 800 students protested in Bengaluru, after which, the DTE agreed not to hold the even semester examinations, Sithara claimed.

The department had on Thursday put out a circular stating that examinations for odd semesters (1,3 and 5) for the academic year 2020-21 will be held from August 2 to 4. Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pradeep P told TNIE that the department will stick to its decision to evaluate students of even semesters based on the marks of the previous semesters and the internal evaluation of the current semester. Whereas the examinations for final semester students will be held in August.

Students of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, had also launched an online protest demanding to be promoted as per the UGC guidelines. They also sought an option for online classes. “The announcement to come back to college on July 26 was too sudden, and was made just two days ago. We should be given some relaxations,” said students.