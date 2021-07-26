STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Growing green fingers with first-of-its-kind online gardening contest

Nine hundred entries of lockdown gardening made it tough for the judges to pick the winners of the first online gardening contest

Published: 26th July 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

The garden of Dolores Arulappan, the winner of garderning contest under the senior citizen category

The garden of Dolores Arulappan, the winner of garderning contest under the senior citizen category

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the many hobbies that people acquired during the lockdown, honing culinary skills and growing a green thumb emerged as the top winners in Bengaluru. And so, Ayeshia Fernandes, along with the support of Alyia Krumbiegel, founder of GHK Foundation and the great-granddaughter of legendary German horticulturalis Gustav Herman Krumbiegel, celebrated lockdown gardening by hosting the first-of-its-kind online gardening contest with green enthusiasts in the city. 

Fernandes, moderator of Bangalore Gardeners, a Facebook group with over 19,000 members, tells CE, “Being an interactive group, we used to hold regular discussions on how to keep ourselves engaged and in the process, the idea of the contest came up. By the end of May, we had 900 entries for six categories, so choosing the winners was a tough job for the judges.” 

Garden of Priya Mascarenhas

Alyia was one of the key members to initiate a contest. On her first visit to Bengaluru in 2006, she started the Gustav Herman Krumbiegel (GHK) Foundation upon realising how important a legacy he has left for her. “From gardens in North India to tea and coffee plantations in Ooty and Kerala, he is best known for redesigning the Lalbagh layout in the city as a superintendent in 1908. The economic botanist has also left an indelible mark by beautifying colleges and hospitals, NIMHANS, for example,” says Alyia, who lives in London, adding that the contest has been a great learning for many. “We were overwhelmed with so many beautiful photos of greenery,” she says. The prizes were sponsored by Greenhouse Blr, Nivys Roots And Shoots, Orchid Tree, Nature Sense, Earth Whisperer Store and The Green Tag.

In a way, the lockdown helped break the myth that gardening requires top skills and large space to grow plants, says Priya Chetty Rajagopal, founder-trustee of CJ Memorial Trust and one of the judges for the contest. “Not only did it ignite a sense of creativity, the long hours of staying at home made people want to beautify their homes with whatever space they have. The same thing happened with me as I took interest in the plant world during the pandemic. We spent a lot of time going through the beautiful photos and held online meetings to announce the winners for each category like senior, indoor, terrace, balcony, bloom and Madhuvan,” she says.

Priya Mascarenhas, who won the Madhuvan Award, needs no introduction for gardening buffs in Bengaluru. For the past 35 years, the Richards Town resident has continuously won the ‘Best Ornamental Garden’ Award for her half-acre lush green haven, organised by the Horticulture Department of Lalbagh. Hailing from a family of coffee planters, she tends to a variety of exotic plants like wild orchids, Ixora, Monstera, different kinds of shrubs, flowering plants, fruit trees and more. “I have been gardening for more than 40 years at my 140-year-old heritage bungalow,” she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online gardening contest
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp