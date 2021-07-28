STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid

B’luru reports 352 confirmed cases, several districts also see a spike

Published: 28th July 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dengue appears to be the new scourge, with a rise in the number of cases across Karnataka. Bengaluru reported 352 confirmed cases and several districts are also seeing a spike in cases. While the central health ministry on Tuesday warned states to take extra precautions to prevent co-infection of vector-borne diseases in the monsoon with Covid-19, blood banks fear a shortage of platelet components. 

During the lockdown, there was a major shortage in blood and blood component donation. “Platelet donation is a complicated phenomenon. The best results are from Single Donor Platelet (SDP) donation which is used for dengue and cancer patients, in poison cases etc. We have very few donors coming forward, and are likely to see a desperate situation, with a huge demand for beds, if dengue cases go up in this phase,” said Harsha Lakshman, general secretary, Karnataka Vidyarthi Koota (KVK).

Meanwhile, dengue cases are being reported in the districts too, and blood banks are reporting increased demand for platelets. However, there is no shortage of platelets in the districts, and in fact, some districts are sending platelets to cities where there is a shortage.

For instance, in Dakshina Kannada, Prabhar Sharma of Red Cross Society says that while people are generally reluctant to donate blood during the pandemic, in Mangaluru, the scene is different. “With good turnout of donors, we are not only able to meet the blood and platelet requirement of Dakshina Kannada, but are also sending many units of blood to Bengaluru, Davanagere and other places where there is a shortage,” he said. 

In Udupi district, as of July 24, 261 cases were reported, and there has an increase in cases in the past month. Dr Prashant Bhat, district vector-borne diseases control officer, told TNIE, “Because of intermittent rain, larvae breeding increases, leading to a spike in dengue cases.”While the number of voluntary donors has come down, the other reason for shortage is that only select blood banks have component separation units to retrieve platelets. Meanwhile, Health Commissioner Dr K V Trilok Chandra said that a meeting has been held with all district commissioners, and instructions given for special surveillance measures for zika, dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dengue COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp