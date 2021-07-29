STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Paving the way

Shaping life skills for toddlers during the pandemic is not easy for parents. This e-learning platform steps in with skilled coaches

Published: 29th July 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Popy Dutta & Aayansh Choudhury

Dr Popy Dutta & Aayansh Choudhury

By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Dr Popy Dutta, life during the pandemic has been a roller-coaster ride for working parents, especially those whose children are in their growing years and have had no opportunity to interact physically with the outside world. Dutta, assistant professor, Department of Microbiology, St Joseph’s College, says the primary challenge is to keep her six-year-old son  engaged in something creative so that their energy gets channelised in the most appropriate way.

“Even though I could overwhelm myself with the knowledge, I would like to share with my young one. There are times when I get baffled about how to communicate it with him, especially when it comes to enlightening him about values and virtues one need to possess. I was not sure whom to turn to for help, as every other parent around me was equally confused,” she says.

Like several parents, her prayers were answered when she stumbled upon Ri8brain, an e-learning platform conceived by global entertainment major Toonz Media Group.Launched recently, the team introduced interactive courses – storytelling, arts and crafts, music and life skills, among others – for the age group of 6-16 years to help shape up their decision-making skills and executive functions, something which they are unable to explore currently.

“We have limited the sessions to a smaller batch of 15 kids to ensure an optimal mentor-student ratio. Our mentors are trained life skill coaches who also have a good grasp of child psychology,” says Jayakumar P, CEO, Toonz Media Group. According to him, life skills provide children with important tools for development, such as independent thinking, how to socialise and make new friends, and how to act in situations where their parents or teachers may not be around to help or intervene (dealing with a bully or personal insecurities and fears, for example).

Shedding light on the subject, Dr Neeraj Raj B, consultant psychiatrist, Aster RV Hospital, points out that there is an absence of a structured setting and a disruption in routine. “A lot of children have no access to any stimuli apart from their digital devices, which has an impact on their social and cognitive skills,” he says, adding that engaging them in creative activities, keeping them physically active and allowing them to let loose outside in a safe manner will help keep their mind active.

Adds Dutta, “The interactive sessions, which stress high involvement from the students, have actually influenced and motivated my son to be better at whatever he does. From arranging the toys back in place after playing with them to the compassion he has developed for his friends, the numerous small changes seen in his behaviour today will surely make a loud and positive impact in the future.”Currently, parents 
can opt for free trials for kids who want to experience Ri8brain before purchasing the courses,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Killed in Hit and Run Incident, SIT to Investigate Death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp