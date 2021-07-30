Cargo dept of Kempegowda Airport receives six dummy guns for film shooting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped officials at the cargo premises of Kempegowda International Airport Limited (KIAL) after a box containing dummy guns was received on Thursday night.

On verification, the custom officials found out that the guns were fake and meant for a film shooting through a flight from Istanbul. A senior police official from the KIAL police station informed that the box was found during the checking process and decided to hand it over to the crew of the Kannada film. The film will reportedly star a leading actor.

He further added that the guns will be sent to the film crew once the local police station clears them, as per the protocol.

The box of guns reached here last Tuesday and the film crew was in hurry to receive them as they wanted to finish shooting the climax.

"We are still waiting to issue an NOC for the box. Once we receive it, we will verify the documents for the further process," the police added.

