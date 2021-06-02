No forms, certificates needed for Covid vaccination: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the state government has released a priority list of 20 categories for vaccination, many construction workers, taxi and autorickshaw drivers are unable to get the jab as the staffers at vaccination centres demand certificates and filled-in forms. Many have been sent back as they are unable to find an open store to take a photocopy of the forms for submission. Beneficiaries have objected that they are unable to find places to get the forms photocopied or even download them. Some others state they are unable to get the application forms also, thus they are unable to take the vaccine.

To ensure that beneficiaries are not inconvenienced, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said nodal officers are made in charge at each vaccination site to verify whether the beneficiary falls under that category or not. There is no need for anyone to bring any photocopy of any form, as the staffers will take care of all that. The nodal officers and the union members of various organisations and unions for drivers and so on will be present to verify the identity of the person.

He clarified that there was no need to get a copy of the forms to take the vaccine. He said vaccination is now being taken to people’s doorsteps, apartment complexes, BMTC depots, for Metro rail construction workers and so on. “Now vaccination centres for those above 18 years have also been set up. While some wards will have one, others will have two sites, depending upon the population. Vaccination can be availed through walk-in or by booking slots on the CoWIN portal,” he added.