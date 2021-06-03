STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru to soon get one govt hospital in each constituency

The 20 facilities mooted for city to have a minimum of 100 beds

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers carry patients’ swabs from a Covid Care Centre at Doddabadagere in Harohalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid exposing the failing health infrastructure of the city with patients facing a shortage of beds and ICUs, MLAs from Bengaluru, including ministers, are proposing one or two government hospitals in their constituency. In the next two to three years, Bengaluru is expected to get at least 20 government hospitals with a minimum 100-bed capacity. 

The state government is keen on constructing one government hospital at every constituency, as people can’t always afford to go to one of the plenty private hospitals in the city. At present, some government hospitals in Bengaluru come under BBMP, while some fall under the medical education and some under health department. This apart, there are more than 140 primary health centres.

Now, MLAs and ministers are looking for land to construct one government hospital in each of the 27 constituencies. Recently, Minister Aravind Limbavali, who is also an MLA from Mahadevapura constituency, announced that a 250-bed hospital will start at his constituency. Dasarahalli MLA Manjunath announced a 100-bed hospital at his. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Minister V Somanna, who is also Govindarajanagar’s MLA, said that for the time being, they have converted Unani Hospital and Dialysis Centre to a Covid Care Centre. “However, as a long-term measure, we want to start two more hospitals, including a 200-bed hospital at MC Layout and 100-bed one at Pantharapalya. Both hospitals are expected to be complete in next few months,” he added.

Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner of Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services, said that they want to construct one hospital at every assembly constituency. Depending on the land availability, they will be constructed and will be government-funded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru govt hospital COVID 19
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp