Bengaluru to soon get one govt hospital in each constituency

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Covid exposing the failing health infrastructure of the city with patients facing a shortage of beds and ICUs, MLAs from Bengaluru, including ministers, are proposing one or two government hospitals in their constituency. In the next two to three years, Bengaluru is expected to get at least 20 government hospitals with a minimum 100-bed capacity.

The state government is keen on constructing one government hospital at every constituency, as people can’t always afford to go to one of the plenty private hospitals in the city. At present, some government hospitals in Bengaluru come under BBMP, while some fall under the medical education and some under health department. This apart, there are more than 140 primary health centres.

Now, MLAs and ministers are looking for land to construct one government hospital in each of the 27 constituencies. Recently, Minister Aravind Limbavali, who is also an MLA from Mahadevapura constituency, announced that a 250-bed hospital will start at his constituency. Dasarahalli MLA Manjunath announced a 100-bed hospital at his.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Minister V Somanna, who is also Govindarajanagar’s MLA, said that for the time being, they have converted Unani Hospital and Dialysis Centre to a Covid Care Centre. “However, as a long-term measure, we want to start two more hospitals, including a 200-bed hospital at MC Layout and 100-bed one at Pantharapalya. Both hospitals are expected to be complete in next few months,” he added.

Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner of Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services, said that they want to construct one hospital at every assembly constituency. Depending on the land availability, they will be constructed and will be government-funded.