STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Min Byrathi Basavaraj, BBMP chief check on monsoon readiness

BBMP engineers said this was conveyed to the Railways and permission was granted to widen the bridge.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Byrathi Basavaraj(K R Puram) : Another MLA from Bengaluru and the blue eyed boy of former chief minister Siddaramaiah. A realtor, Basavaraj is wealthy enough to not change sides for money, especially considering he spent five years as part of Siddaramaiah’s inner circle. His resignation came as a surprise to many.

Byrathi Basavaraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the onset of the monsoon, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta asked officials of South Western Railway to complete work on the railway bridge expansion on Hebbal valley at the earliest.

BBMP officials said that water flows through Hebbal valley to Kalkere and Rampura lakes. If there is 60mm of rain per hour in this valley, there is no problem, but the area gets waterlogged if there is more than 80mm rain. To address this, the narrow railway bridge near Hebbal valley should be widened. 

BBMP engineers said this was conveyed to the Railways and permission was granted to widen the bridge. Widening the bridge is the solution, and there will be no problem of waterlogging in the area even if there is 130mm of rain, they said. 

Basavaraj said that locals are inconvenienced due to rain water flowing into Hebbal valley from Sarvagnanagar and CV Raman Nagar, so the issue should be addressed immediately. The minister and chief commissioner visited Hennur Main Road, which flooded last year due to 80-90 mm rain, leading to water logging in Sai Layout and Geddalahalli areas. 

They also inspected Kalkere lake, where inlet and diversion channel work is being undertaken. They inspected STP work where engineers were directed to leave space to ensure rain water can flow into the lake uninterrupted. They also inspected Rampura lake, where desilting and construction of diversion channel are being undertaken.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon BBMP Byrathi Basavaraj bengaluru
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp