Karnataka HC seeks details from BBMP over Covid vaccine for vulnerable sections

The court also directed the Centre to modify the guidelines to consider the disability certificate of the disabled instead of identity card for vaccination on priority.

Published: 04th June 2021 05:45 AM

A healthcare worker administers Covid vaccine on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit details of steps taken by it and the BBMP to persuade slum-dwellers and those from vulnerable sections to get vaccinated for Covid. 

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar also directed the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit details of the special drive to vaccinate health workers, frontline workers, their immediate family members and priority groups. 

Noting that it is not going to deal with the issue of supply of vaccines as the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, the court said that it has passed an order on March 25 with regard to special efforts to be made by the state government and its departments to persuade vulnerable sections to get vaccinated. The state and the BBMP should consider taking the help of NGOs to do this, the court added.

The court also directed the Centre to modify the guidelines to consider the disability certificate of the disabled instead of identity card for vaccination on priority. The details of numbers of total disabled persons in the state and number of disabled who have been vaccinated should be submitted, it told the state government.

