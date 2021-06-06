RERA toothless to implement own orders: Residents waiting for homes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A litany of complaints poured in from homebuyers across the country and abroad on their inability to make builders abide by the directives issued by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of India (RERA). Callers charged the Authority with being biased towards builders and felt it lacked teeth to implement its own orders.

These views were shared during a virtual seminar on ‘5 years of RERA - Journey so far & road ahead’, organised by the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), which strives to deliver justice to home buyers. The need to have recovery officers especially for RERA was a novel suggestion that came out of the discussion.

Abhay Upadhyay, president, FPCE, M S Shankar, General Secretary, FPCE, Bengaluru, Devashish Bharuka, advocate, Supreme Court, and Ajay Mehta, vice-president, FPCE were the panellists.

Harvard de Silva, an NRI based in Dubai, shared the disappointment of 350 NRIs who had invested in ‘The Green’ property in Anekal.

“I paid Rs 22 lakh (80% of property amount) in August 2013 and the house was to be ready by 2014-end. That did not happen and there was no response to many mails. Instead, I got intimidating mails from the builder for the balance.” The group is yet to get their properties from the builder despite approaching RERA.