STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

RERA toothless to implement own orders: Residents waiting for homes

The need to have recovery officers especially for RERA was a novel suggestion that came out of the discussion.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A litany of complaints poured in from homebuyers across the country and abroad on their inability to make builders abide by the directives issued by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of India (RERA). Callers charged the Authority with being biased towards builders and felt it lacked teeth to implement its own orders.  

These views were shared during a virtual seminar on ‘5 years of RERA - Journey so far & road ahead’, organised by the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), which strives to deliver justice to home buyers. The need to have recovery officers especially for RERA was a novel suggestion that came out of the discussion.

Abhay Upadhyay, president, FPCE, M S Shankar, General Secretary, FPCE, Bengaluru, Devashish Bharuka, advocate, Supreme Court, and Ajay Mehta, vice-president, FPCE were the panellists.
Harvard de Silva, an NRI based in Dubai, shared the disappointment of 350 NRIs who had invested in ‘The Green’ property in Anekal.

“I paid Rs 22 lakh (80% of property amount) in August 2013 and the house was to be ready by 2014-end. That did not happen and there was no response to many mails. Instead, I got intimidating mails from the builder for the balance.” The group is yet to get their properties from the builder despite approaching RERA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RERA
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp