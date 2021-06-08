STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to study danger posed by transformers

 A Coordination Committee comprising officials of Bescom and BBMP has been constituted to check whether the transformers installed on the city’s footpaths pose any danger to  public. 

Electricity

By Express News Service

Bescom has filed a statement to that effect before the High Court, complying with the direction issued in relation to a PIL filed by Wing Commander GB Athri (retd).

On the last date of hearing, the court had cautioned that if proper steps are not taken by both the authorities for setting up the coordination committee, the court will have to consider appointing an independent agency to examine the danger posed by the transformers. 

In response to this, Bescom filed the statement before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, stating that the committee has been constituted. The officers of BBMP and Bescom have been directed to inspect the transformers which are already installed in the eight zones of the BBMP, and prepare a report. 

