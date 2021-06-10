STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rise in vegetable prices burdens common man

Hopcoms Managing Director Umesh Mirji said the rise is because of the pandemic and subsequent uptick in fuel prices.

Published: 10th June 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If the rise in fuel prices and power tariff was not enough, a surge in prices of essential commodities, like vegetables, has created a dent in the monthly budget of the common man.Officials of Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) said there has been an increase in vegetable prices. Hopcoms Managing Director Umesh Mirji said the rise is because of the pandemic and subsequent uptick in fuel prices. The prices have also increased because of restrictions on the movement of vehicles in rural areas.

The price of beans has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 90 per kg and Ooty carrot from Rs 52 to Rs 62. As potatoes and tomatoes are locally grown, the rate has not gone up. But onion prices are shooting up because it is procured from Nasik, where travel restrictions are in place.Sellers, meanwhile, said they are forced to increase the prices because of restricted market timings. “The markets are open only from 6 am to 9 am and not many vehicles are available to carry the load,” a seller said.Neetu K, a homemaker, said the rise in prices is common during monsoon, but this time, the government should have intervened to ensure there is no increase in prices..

