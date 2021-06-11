Queue system will make bed allocation transparent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new system for bed allocation for Covid patients through a queue was launched on Thursday by Forest and Kannada and Culture and nodal officer for war room Aravind Limbavali.He said the new system will be implemented in BBMP limits and will be gradually extended to the rest of the state.

“The queue system will make bed-booking transparent and effective. It is also well-organised and easily accessible to patients admitted in hospital. Booking of hospital beds will be based on physical triaging and the queue system will register the triage details of all patients before admission,” he added.

He said patients will be admitted to hospital or Covid Care Centres based on treatment prescribed at triage centres. The queue number will be given to a patient based on bed requirement, the zone and time of triaging. All of this will resolve confusion.

Patients will be taken off the queue if they are asked to isolate at home. Patients with serious condition, children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, cancer patients and the specially-abled will be admitted immediately to hospital. This will help emergency cases.

Patients in the queue system can use their BU number or SRF IDs to track their realtime queue status on the dashboard, based on the doctors’ recommendations, the zone and bed requirement. Limbavalli said that more than 50 doctors are working every day.