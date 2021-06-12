A rainbow of colours

Hymavathi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a long time, interior decor was stuck with ‘beigeification’ -- minimalism meeting contemporary design resulted in a standard colour palette comprising beige, grey and cream. But in recent times, people have started experimenting with colour again, and occasionally patterns from the 70s are complementing these colours. Glamour and maximalism are making their way into interior colour palettes; Instagram and Pinterest design and mood boards are influencing people’s choices of colours and design, prompting them to opt for vibrant and dramatic hues.

The colours of a house are reflective of its residents and how they utilise the space. Roja Korla, an interior designer and founder of Akruti Design Studio, says light colours like beige and cream make rooms appear spacious. “I always advise my clients to opt for a monochromatic colour and contrast it with dark furniture,” she says. G Daniel, an architect and interior designer, noticed that while people, in general, go with similar colour patterns, many are now experimenting with a multi-coloured space which has become a trend as it accommodates various decor items of different colours.

“In a multi-coloured space, the living room and dining area are considered public and semipublic spaces. For these areas, people tend to opt for bold and dramatic colours like red, yellow, orange, and navy blue. After a long day in an office which mostly uses pristine white, people prefer to come home to a vibrant living room that screams ##positivevibes,” he says.

On the other hand, the private spaces of the house i.e., the bedrooms and the study rooms are designed using the earlier minimalist-contemporary palette. Daniel notes that in this palette, natural wood, concrete and white are the most used colours, concrete being the most popular one. People who do not want to experiment with colours and have an ‘anything works’ attitude usually go for a light blue or a light green, which are soothing to the eye. The colour choice for a home varies depending on the overall design. While some prefer small and no-clutter kitchens, others want spacious cooking spaces. These factors also influence one’s choice of colour.

Apart from the comeback of vibrant colours in home decor, interior designers like Daniel are also letting traditional art guide their colour choices. According to him, people love having Nakashi art and Cheriyal scroll paintings on their wall. “To complement these, a splash of red or navy blue is used in an adequate amount in a multicolour space. Geometric shapes are also making a comeback in interior design, which were once very popular in Indian architecture.” Looks like multi-coloured spaces are here to stay, as they accommodate more purposes and moods.