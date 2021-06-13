STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onus on citizens to keep Covid in check: BBMP chief

He said the testing will be intensified and made more aggressive. Testing will now be held at bus and railway stations also.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As the unlock period is starting, the onus of ensuring that the number of Covid cases and positivity rate do not rise is now on the citizens, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Saturday. He said the testing will be intensified and made more aggressive. Testing will now be held at bus and railway stations also.

Contact tracing will also be increased. “Citizens must ensure that they get themselves tested if they have any symptoms, avoid any sort of gathering, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, wear a mask and take the vaccine,” Gupta said. He was speaking on the sidelines of the inspection of the ongoing work at Shivananda Circle Steel Flyover.

He also stated that on Friday, in just one day, one lakh people were vaccinated. The target to vaccinate 30 lakh people in 30 days is still on. Vaccination is being done based on the availability of people, and so far, 50 per cent of those aged above 45 years of age have been vaccinated with their second dose. A 360-degree vaccination drive is being carried out to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Also, so far, two lakh people under the listed 15 priority groups have been vaccinated. The new guidelines for the 18-plus age group is awaited to extend the exercise. He added that some offices are seeking that urgent vaccination drives be held, so that operations can resume; they can contact private hospitals too, as the latter have been directed to continue with the drive.

BBMP chief takes stock of flyover work

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta inspected the Shivananda Circle steel flyover and said a 493-meter long overpass is being constructed at the circle. It is supported by 16 pillars, of which 15 have already been completed.

The 450 mm water pipeline located in front of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce from the Water Board has been shifted elsewhere. The pillar work had not been completed due to a 700 mm water pipeline that needed to be shifted. Now, the pipeline has been replaced and the pillar work is in progress.

