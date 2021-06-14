STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru hospitals ramp up paediatric care infrastructure ahead of third wave of Covid-19

From ICUs to training staff in handling kids, health centres gear up to fight the next battle
 

Published: 14th June 2021

A health worker collects swab samples of a child in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayshankar S

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU : With health experts predicting that the possible third wave of Covid-19 could affect children predominantly, hospitals in the city are ramping up infrastructure like paediatric ICUs, high-dependency units (HDUs) and other facilities and are also training their staff. 

Dr Chetan Ginigeri, lead consultant, Department of Paediatrics and Neonatology, Aster CMI Hospital, told TNIE that they are preparing well in advance to provide complete care to children of all age group, including newborns, during the third wave. 

“We have set up six-levels of paediatric Covid-19 care that includes—paediatric ICUs for sick children, HDUs and other organ support units. We aim to cater to the needs of children who are recovering, waiting for completion of treatment and are in urgent need of a bed. Further, paediatric-specific equipment, consumables and other supplies are being added. Since we are witnessing a lot of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases in the second wave, we believe more children will require ICU admissions post-Covid in the possible third wave,” he added.

Meanwhile, hospitals are also training their staff, including nurses, to tackle the third wave effectively and have formed a team of different departments. “We have set up a special Covid-19 team consisting of paediatricians, intensivists, pharmacists and nurses to assess the present situation in different sections of the hospital like ICUs, wards and pharmacy. Further, nurses are being given special training to handle children. We have also placed orders for paediatric drugs and supplies like masks, cannulas etc anticipating an increase in demand in the coming days,” said Dr Merriyet MB, consultant paediatrician, Prakriya Hospitals, Tumakuru Road.

Similarly, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, a 400-bed hospital with three branches in Bengaluru, is taking all steps to face the third wave. “We are vaccinating as many parents as possible to reduce chances of Covid-19 transmission from parents to kids. We have created exclusive wards for Covid-positive children with advanced ventilators, monitoring equipment and all necessary medicines.

Also, a dedicated counselling team has been formed to provide psychological support to parents of Covid-positive children,” said Dr Pradeep Kumar, consultant neonatologist and paediatrician, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Hebbal.

Meanwhile, the committee set up the government to advice it on the third wave is expected to submit its report soon. “We are looking at a holistic approach rather than knee-jerk reactions,” said Dr Srikanta J T, member, Covid-19 task force. 

