STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Locals upset with gym equipment in tree park

The early morning walkers in Turahalli Tree Park were taken by surprise on Monday when they found gym equipment inside the park.

Published: 15th June 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The early morning walkers in Turahalli Tree Park were taken by surprise on Monday when they found gym equipment inside the park. Locals strongly opposed the move and said that the park didn’t need equipment as it will hamper conservation efforts. The park has already been carved out of an existing reserve forest patch. On the other hand, some people said that when a portion has already been marked for the public to walk, then the further addition of gym equipment will not make much of a difference. 

“If people are so concerned about conservation, then they should rather demand that the government closes the space for walkers and acclaimed birders, because any form of human presence will affect conservation,” said Paresh M, a localite.

Leo Saldanha, coordinator and trustee of the Environment Support Group, said that the gym equipment is not required and instead birding and boulder-climbing should be encouraged. “These equipment will set bad precedence as non-forestry projects like this will now be replicated in other districts as well,” he added. 

Karnataka forest department has installed six gym equipment at the cost of Rs 8 lakh. They are now procuring children play equipment at the cost of Rs 14 lakh to be installed in the same place. The forest department official said, “The equipment have been kept on the directions of the state government. The government has defended that since it is not creating an extended tree park because of public protest, it had decided to add more facilities for citizens in the existing area. Even as we were not keen on adding any of these, it’s the government’s directions and we had to follow. We are trying to ensure that trees are not further cut to make extra space.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp